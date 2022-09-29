Hoo Token (HOO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25.90 Million

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $25.90 million and $139.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com.

Hoo Token Coin Trading

