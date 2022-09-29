HOPR (HOPR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $742,371.00

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. HOPR has a market cap of $17.13 million and $742,371.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOPR has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 270,992,604 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOPR is hoprnet.org/pt.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

