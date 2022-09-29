Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Exchanges

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $576,616.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00146464 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.08 or 0.01817544 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross launched on May 14th, 2021. Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hot Cross’ official website is hotcross.com.

Hot Cross Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hot Cross is a multi-chain tool suite. It aims to be a toolbox for EVM networks and expand to non-EVM chains in future.The native digital cryptographically-secured ecosystem utility token of Hot Cross ($HOTCROSS) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Hot Cross, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Hot Cross and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the protocol/network which allows users to access a various number of products in the Hot Cross suite.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.