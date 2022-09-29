Howdoo Market Capitalization Tops $3.57 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (UDOO) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,460.35 or 1.00035227 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057839 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080035 BTC.

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyprr is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.Telegram | Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

