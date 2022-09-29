Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 120,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 over the last 90 days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBG opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

