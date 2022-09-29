Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $10.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 775,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 5.8 %

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

