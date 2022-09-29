Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Buys $87,525.00 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $87,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $63,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.