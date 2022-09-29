Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €48.08 ($49.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.65.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.