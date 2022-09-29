Human Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HMT)

Human (HMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Human has a market cap of $9.53 million and $202,442.00 worth of Human was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Human has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Human coin can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Human alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10672689 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00146464 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.08 or 0.01817544 BTC.

About Human

Human’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Human’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,669,622 coins. Human’s official Twitter account is @human_protocol.

Human Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Human Protocol provides infrastructure for launching decentralized labor markets. HCAPTCHA, the flagship user of the Protocol, is already being used by Fortune 500 companies to block automated software from their websites while labeling data The Human Protocol plans to go live soon on the Ethereum Mainnet, and has introduced HMT, the EIP20-compatible token that will serve as the medium of exchange on its distributed marketplace. Telegram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Human directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Human should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Human using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Human Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Human and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.