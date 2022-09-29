Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $493.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $519.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $151,766,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

