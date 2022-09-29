Humaniq One Day Volume Reaches $20,562.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $795,123.60 and approximately $20,562.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs.”

