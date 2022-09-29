Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16,226.00

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Hummingbird Finance has a market cap of $556,239.19 and $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Hummingbird Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004122 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Hummingbird Finance Profile
Hummingbird Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,877,771,771,947,000 coins. Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hummingbird Finance
Receive News & Updates for Hummingbird Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hummingbird Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.