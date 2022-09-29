Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $748,814.33

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market cap of $748,814.33 and $86,800.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Trading

