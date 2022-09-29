Huobi BTC Price Reaches $19,426.63 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $368.51 million and approximately $305,900.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $19,426.63 or 1.00826555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 17th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 18,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.htokens.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.