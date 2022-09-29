HUPAYX (HPX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $157,576.00

HUPAYX (HPX) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. HUPAYX has a market cap of $21.94 million and approximately $157,576.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUPAYX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUPAYX has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HUPAYX Coin Profile

HUPAYX launched on February 28th, 2020. HUPAYX’s official Twitter account is @hupayx and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUPAYX’s official website is www.hupayx.com.

HUPAYX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUPAYX’s end-to-end mobile payment platform is based on Hybrid Blockchain coupled with TechFin business model, which is operated by The Human Plus – a System Integrator and Development company based in Seoul, South Korea. HUPAYX has an ecosystem based on the purpose and method of network participation is divided into – network alliance, application alliance, end users, merchants, and technology partners.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUPAYX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUPAYX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUPAYX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

