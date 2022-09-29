Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Hurco Companies worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

About Hurco Companies

(Get Rating)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.