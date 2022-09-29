Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.
Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.
Hurco Companies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.51.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.
About Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
