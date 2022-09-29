Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.76. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

