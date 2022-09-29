HyperDAO (HDAO) Market Capitalization Hits $13.99 Million

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $13,578.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,217.10 or 1.00031468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081174 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space. Telegram | Youtube | Instagram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars.

