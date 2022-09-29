Hyve (HYVE) Price Tops $0.0326

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $65,002.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hyve

Hyve’s genesis date was October 12th, 2020. Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com.

Hyve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HYVE is a decentralized ecosystem that aims to solve the current problems in the global freelance and workforce market, leveraging the power of decentralized technologies while adding features that are non-existent on any current platform (centralized & decentralized). The result is a community-governed system designed to bring down costs for all parties involved, offer wider flexibility, cut out the middleman, welcome the unbanked, provide transparency and ensure safety, all in a decentralized manner while rewarding token holders.”

