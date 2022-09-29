iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. iBio shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 8,504,016 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $46.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iBio by 178.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iBio by 182.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the first quarter worth $36,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBio by 400.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBio by 127.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

