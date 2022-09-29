ICHI (ICHI) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.71 million and $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $5.30 or 0.00027492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.91 or 1.00111857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00081012 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI is a coin. It was first traded on November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,043,593 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICHI

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

