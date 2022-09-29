Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.34 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,711,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

