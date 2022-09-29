Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 234,189 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,189 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.86 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

