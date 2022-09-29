Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 964 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

