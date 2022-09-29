Idea Chain Coin Trading Up 449.5% Over Last Week (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Idea Chain Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $122,971.00 and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,353.18 or 1.00000476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00080692 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (CRYPTO:ICH) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.