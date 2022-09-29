iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00006031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $95.02 million and $15.23 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,434.31 or 0.99920732 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057850 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063813 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec is a technology startup founded in France in October 2016. The team of 24 engineers and developers based in Lyon has set up a global market for computing power that relies on blockchain:Companies and individuals exchange their servers, data and applications with each other. IBM, Intel and TF Cloud have already joined the marketplace as cloud providers. The enterprise solution (iExec V3) is used by emerging players in the areas of distributed machine learning, data rental and the internet of things. RLC is the native token of the iExec cloud platform. In exchange for RLC tokens, users can utilize the network to rent servers, data and applications. RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. Telegram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.