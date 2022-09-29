Ignition Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $14,535.58 and $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00823110 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.