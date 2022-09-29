Illuvium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.34 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. Illuvium has a market cap of $412.93 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $56.92 or 0.00292900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s launch date was March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,254,613 coins. The official website for Illuvium is illuvium.io. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Illuvium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.