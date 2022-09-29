Index Cooperative (INDEX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $113,298.00

Index Cooperative (INDEX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Index Cooperative has a total market capitalization of $23.20 million and $113,298.00 worth of Index Cooperative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Index Cooperative coin can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00011878 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Index Cooperative has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Index Cooperative Coin Profile

Index Cooperative’s genesis date was October 6th, 2020. Index Cooperative’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Index Cooperative is www.indexcoop.com. The official message board for Index Cooperative is medium.com/indexcoop. Index Cooperative’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Index Cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “The Index Coop is a collective that is designed to help create, maintain, and grow the best crypto indices on the market.INDEX is a governance token used to vote in changes to the Index Coop. INDEX holders may vote in smart contract upgrades to the Index Coop, vote in new Index Coop products, vote on the allocation of the Index Coop treasury, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Index Cooperative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Index Cooperative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Index Cooperative using one of the exchanges listed above.

