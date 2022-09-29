Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Innospec by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 32,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $106.87.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

