Insider Buying: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Purchases 110,650 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 110,650 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $3,764,313.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 736,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,067,500.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Jacobson purchased 37,234 shares of Braze stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $1,307,658.08.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Jacobson purchased 376,903 shares of Braze stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $13,191,605.00.

Braze Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BRZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth $140,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth $283,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.