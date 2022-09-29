Insider Buying: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Buys 44,733 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 44,733 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $1,521,816.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,690,792.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 15,053 shares of Braze stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $528,661.36.

On Friday, September 16th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 152,374 shares of Braze stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00.

Braze Stock Up 4.5 %

BRZE stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.26. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,235,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $68,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

