Insider Buying: Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) Director Sandy Luke Loutitt acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at C$254,455.05.

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of BCF stock opened at C$9.87 on Thursday. Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. has a 12 month low of C$9.50 and a 12 month high of C$11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.78 million and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.95 price objective on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

