Insider Buying: Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) EVP Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) EVP Markus Limberger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Markus Limberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $48,570.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $976.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37 and a beta of 1.32. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after buying an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,842,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,478 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

See Also

