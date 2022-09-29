Insider Buying: Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Warren Hendry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$67,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$403,500.

FRU stock opened at C$14.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$9.83 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRU. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.50 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.75.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

