Insider Buying: Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) EVP Buys $28,250.00 in Stock

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

