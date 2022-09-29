Insider Buying: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CFO Buys $49,629.58 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 37,037 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,629.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Precision BioSciences Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $150.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

DTIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $6,802,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,435 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

