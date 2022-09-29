Insider Buying: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CFO Buys $49,629.58 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 37,037 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,629.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Precision BioSciences Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $150.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $6,802,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,435 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.
