Insider Buying: Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,771,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,021.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Savara Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.93. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 39.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Savara

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Savara by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 735,141 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Savara by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 856,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 140,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Savara by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Savara by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Savara by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

