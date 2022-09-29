Insider Buying: Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,771,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,021.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Savara Stock Up 6.3 %
NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.93. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 39.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
