Insider Selling: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Sells 326,000 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan sold 326,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total value of C$1,771,060.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,440,768.34.
Calfrac Well Services Price Performance
CFW stock opened at C$5.25 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.31 and a 52-week high of C$6.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.
Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$318.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
Recommended Stories
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.