Insider Selling: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Sells 326,000 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan sold 326,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total value of C$1,771,060.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,440,768.34.

CFW stock opened at C$5.25 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.31 and a 52-week high of C$6.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$318.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

