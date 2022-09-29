Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Alicia Grande sold 90,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,215,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 219,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 149,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

