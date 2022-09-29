Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells 15,088 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $3,612,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $2,096,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

