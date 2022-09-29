Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 1,674 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $40,986.36.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,550 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $57,241.50.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,619 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $102,167.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $121.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,887,000 after purchasing an additional 204,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

