Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Major Shareholder Sells 225,163 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $3,014,932.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,774,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,935,067.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy New Technology In Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,106,536.87.

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

