Insider Selling: Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Insider Sells 453,000 Shares of Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) insider BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. sold 453,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$1,585,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,647,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,265,812.50.

Pivotree Price Performance

CVE PVT opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. Pivotree Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.85. The stock has a market cap of C$93.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Pivotree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.