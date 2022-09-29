Insider Selling: Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Insider Sells 453,000 Shares of Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) insider BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. sold 453,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$1,585,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,647,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,265,812.50.
Pivotree Price Performance
CVE PVT opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. Pivotree Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.85. The stock has a market cap of C$93.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
Pivotree Company Profile
