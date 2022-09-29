Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $137,139.32 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.79 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.09, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day moving average of $177.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 176,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $2,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

