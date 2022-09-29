Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.16

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.16 and last traded at $81.19, with a volume of 2474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80.

Insider Activity

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 18,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,117,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,707,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 18,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,117,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,707,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 224.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.