Instadapp (INST) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Instadapp (INST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Instadapp has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Instadapp coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $79.78 million and $58,128.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Instadapp Profile

Instadapp was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Instadapp’s official website is instadapp.io.

Buying and Selling Instadapp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

