Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $19.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 3.5 %

IAS opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -104.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $29.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

