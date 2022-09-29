Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

