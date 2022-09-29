InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $50.26 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

